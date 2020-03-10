FEMA, Hawaii County reach agreement to replace roads destroyed by Kilauea eruption

FEMA and Hawaii County have reached an agreement on the cost of replacing public roads inundated by lava during 2018’s Kilauea eruption — $82 million. Of that, the county is responsible for covering 25%, or $20 million. It will use no-interest loans approved by the state legislature.

Pohoiki road will be restored next. In total, the 4-month-long eruption buried about 13 miles of public roads.