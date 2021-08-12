FEMA awards Honolulu Fire Department with grant to improve health and safety of firefighters on duty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the Honolulu Fire Department with a grant for its wellness screening program as part of an effort to help to ensure the health and safety of the City’s firefighters.

During their careers, firefighters are exposed to hazardous chemicals, overexertion and physical stress. The grant aims to help safeguard Oahu’s heroes from such hazards.

“We are properly geared up, but we go to brush fires and we’re in there and you’ll smell the smoke coming out of you for a few days after,” said Honolulu Firefighter RJ Paiva.

Since 2001, the assistance has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources.