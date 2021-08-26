Fees waived for Oahu centenarians

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kupuna 100-years-old and up, can now get certain transportation and recreation fees waived.

The Honolulu City Council recently passed a measure which allows Oahu residents 100 years and older, to ride the bus and the rail, when it finally opens, for free.

The centenarians will also be able to get into the Honolulu Zoo for free, use the municipal golf courses or city facilities without paying a fee by showing their future issued city payment card which is marked with a “centenarian medallion.”

For more details go to: http://www.honolulu.gov/council.