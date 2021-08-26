Feds won’t seek death penalty against Michael Miske

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Attorney General has directed federal prosecutors not to seek the death penalty against Michael Miske.

This is according to a letter revealed in the federal court docket Thursday in the sprawling case against Miske, who has plead not guilty to 17 charges, including murder for hire, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Miske is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu pending trial currently set for next March.

Both the prosecution and defense had been waiting on the A.G. to decide if this would be a capital punishment case as each prepared for trial.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Miske is accused in the 2016 death of 21-year-old Jonathan Frasier.