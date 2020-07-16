Feds indict Oahu businessman Michael Miske for murder and kidnapping

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal investigators have indicted Oahu businessman Michael Miske for murder, kidnapping, and more than a dozen other charges.

The murder charge is related to the disappearance of 21-year-old Johnathan Fraser, who’s been missing for four years.

Federal investigators portray Miske as the leader of a criminal organization who also intimidated and threatened competitors, even customers who complained about his business.

“The charges and arrests announced today strike a blow to organized crime in Hawaii and they pave the way for justice that’s long overdue.” U.S. Attorney Kenji Price

Federal investigators arrested Miske at his Kailua home and raided his other properties, along with his business, Kamaaina Termite. Officials say the business served as the headquarters where Miske and his associates plotted many of their criminal activities.

Among them, the alleged murder of Fraser. In a grand jury indictment, feds say “Miske agreed with others to pay cash… for the murder of Johnathan Fraser.”

“Miske also went so far as to buy a Boston Whaler boat that could be used to dump Fraser’s body into the ocean after he was kidnapped and he was killed,” said Price.

Feds say a co-conspirator also “took Fraser’s significant other on a spa day, thereby ensuring that Fraser and his significant other would be separated from each other when Fraser was kidnapped.” That was Ashley Wong who spoke with KHON2 in 2018 looking for answers.

“We deserve to know what happened. We deserve to know where John is,” said Wong.

Wong said Fraser and Miske’s son were in a car crash in 2015. Both were hospitalized and Miske’s son died.

The indictment names several others in what the feds call Miske Enterprise. Among them, John Stancil and Michael Buntenbah. In all, 11 people were indicted.

The list of charges includes racketeering, drug trafficking, and weapons violations. Investigators say Miske and his associates even used tracking devices on those who they viewed as a threat to the organization. And when necessary, used violence to get their way.

“These violent tactics silenced customers who dared to complain about Kamaaina Termite’s sloppy service or business competitors and government regulators who pointed out Kamaaina Termite’s disregard for the law,” said Price.

He says some of the charges against Miske carry a death sentence. But it’s up to the attorney general to make that decision.

The attorney for Miske says he’s a legitimate businessman and will prove so in court.

“It’s easy to say things at press conference, not so easy to prove things in court, especially when they didn’t happen the way the feds believe that they did,” said attorney Tommy Otake.

