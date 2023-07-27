HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced the first two sites selected for federally funded fast electric vehicle chargers.

The funding is coming via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) fund.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

By the end of 2023, there will be eight 1550kW chargers– four on each side — installed on Aloha Tower Drive fronting pier 7 and the Kahului Park and Ride on Maui on Kuihelani Highway in the vicinity of Puʻunēnē Avenue.

The Department of Transportation wants the public to weigh in on potential sites and other features of the charging stations through an online survey.

“Additional sites statewide will be selected for charging station installations using the next two years of NEVI funding,” said a spokesperson for HDOT. “HDOT plans to have the remainder of the 10 planned sites installed by the end of 2024.”

HDOT provided a table that shows required stations for NEVI certification. “Note: HDOT is seeking exceptions for areas where grid capacity would not support a NEVI charger,” said HDOT. “In these areas, HDOT is planning to install Level 2 chargers.”

Island Required Stations Requested Exceptions Exception Location Charging Station Locations Hawaiʻi 6 2 Saddle Road Hilo, Waimea, Kona, Oceanview, Volcano Maui 3 1 Hāna Kahului, Lāhainā Lānaʻi 1 1 Lānaʻi City* N/A Molokaʻi 1 1 Kaunakakai* N/A Oʻahu 2 0 N/A Honolulu, Mililani Kauaʻi 2 0 N/A Lῑhuʻe, Kalaheo TOTAL 15 5 A table that shows required stations for NEVI certification. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation)

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HDOT said that interested Hawaiʻi residents can comment on locations, fees to charge and other design elements for future sites through August 17.