Federal report details fatal Kauai helicopter crash in 2019

FILE – An area near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii is shown as seen from the air on Dec. 17, 2019. The National Transportation Safety Board released an investigation report Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 on the crash of a tour helicopter on Dec. 26, 2019 in the area that killed seven people, but the report did not detail a cause for the crash. (AP Photo/Maryclaire Dale, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released an investigation report on a fatal Hawaii tour helicopter crash that killed seven people.

Wednesday’s report says an unusual weather pattern was present in the area on the day of the crash and witnesses reported low visibility with fog and rain.

The Safari Helicopters tour of Kauai’s remote Na Pali Coast crashed on a steep, forested slope on December 26, 2019. There were no survivors.

A toxicology report after the crash found no drugs in the pilot’s system. Wednesday’s report did not provide a cause for the crash.

A report with final conclusions will be released at a later date.