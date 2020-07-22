Federal prosecutors want man indicted in organized crime ring to remain in custody until trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal prosecutors say some of Michael Miske’s associates pose as much danger to the community as the Oahu businessman who has been indicted for murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Lance Bermudez is one of 11 people indicted as part of an organized crime ring known as Miske Enterprise.

Court documents say Miske paid Bermudez $50,000 to kill someone believed to be cooperating with law enforcement.

According to court filings, Bermudez also helped dispose of the van that was used to kidnap Johnathan Fraser, who was then killed.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Bermudez and Miske in custody while they wait for their trial.

A detention hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Two other Miske associates had their detention hearing on July 21.

A judge ruled that Preston Kimoto and Hunter Wilson can be released if they post bond of $50,000 each.

Latest Stories on KHON2