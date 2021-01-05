Federal prosecutors motion to dismiss case against Kealoha victim Ransen Taito

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal prosecutors filed a motion to drop all charges against a victim in the Katherine Kealoha fraud case.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Ransen Taito was 11 years old when, now imprisoned, Katherine Kealoha was appointed by

the Hawaii state court as Guardian of Property for him and his younger sister.

The state court ordered Kealoha to establish individual trust accounts for the Taitos and appropriately safeguard approximately $83,884, which each child was awarded as part of a medical malpractice settlement.

According to the court report, Kealoha opened the trust accounts, but rather than protecting

the assets as trustee, she “used her power and authority over the accounts to misappropriate the funds to her personal benefit.”

Unbeknownst to the Taitos, Kealoha depleted the funds in the trust accounts for her own use.

In 2016, the FBI and the federal grand jury who were investigating Kealoha’s fraud at the time, discovered that Ransen Taito provided false information to the grand jury.

Court officials say Taito’s motive for lying came from Kealoha falsely telling him that his mother could go to jail if he told the truth about the money from the trust accounts.

Katherine Kealoha would later go on to confess to stealing the trust funds belonging to the Taitos. She pleaded guilty to bank fraud and, pursuant to her plea, agreed to repay the Taitos in full for the theft of the funds. In December 2020, the court ordered Kealoha to pay restitution to the Taitos as victims of Kealoha’s fraud.

Taito pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice in January of 2018 for lying to the grand jury. He has been on pretrial supervision for approximately three years with no violations.

The United States moved to dismiss the case against him ahead of his scheduled Jan. 19 sentencing date.