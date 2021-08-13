Federal program accepting more Hawaii households seeking cheaper internet service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 9,000 households in Hawaii are currently enrolled in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which offers affordable internet service. It’s estimated that more than 100,000 households across the islands qualify for the program, and it is now accepting more applications.

“We know how critical internet access is for everyday life here in Hawaii – from remote work to distance learning receiving telehealth services,” said Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). “There are thousands more residents who qualify to receive discounted internet service in their homes and can benefit from this program.”

The program provides monthly discounts of up to $50 towards broadband service, or up to $75 for households on Hawaiian Home Lands. Some families may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating internet service providers — that’s if they contribute a minimum of $10 towards the purchase price.

Hawaii households can apply for the program in three ways:

Contact your internet service provider directly to learn about their application process.

Apply online here .

. Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application and mail it with your proof of eligibility to: Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742

Click here for more information about the program.