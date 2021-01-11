Proud Boys Hawaii leader released on bond, not allowed to travel out of Oahu for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nicholas Ochs, the founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, has been released from custody. He appeared in federal court Monday morning, accused of taking part in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Now, law enforcement here and across the country are on heightened alert for more violence.

Ochs has been charged with Unlawful Entry Into Restricted Building or Grounds, which is a misdemeanor. His attorney says there’s a possibility that prosecutors might file more serious charges.

Ochs was released from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center after posting bond of $5,000. While waiting for trial, he’s not allowed to join any organized protests or enter any government buildings. He’s also not allowed to travel.

Federal prosecutors say Ochs was among the crowd of rioters at the Capitol. He even posted a picture on Twitter with the caption, “Hello from the Capitol, LOL.” His attorney told us on Sunday that more charges could be coming.

“I suspect that the US Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice are looking at filing a superseding indictment in this case and the other cases charging conspiracy, possibly for insurrection,” said attorney Myles Breiner.

Law enforcement officials here say Wednesday’s riot could just be the tip of the iceberg. And they’re bracing for the possibility of more violence here and across the country.

“We, like every state are on high alert right now for the next two weeks. What we experienced on Wednesday, I think it was a wakeup call for everybody. We need to understand that the next two weeks are gonna be challenging weeks,” said State Attorney General Clare Connors.

Officials say several investigations are ongoing with the FBI in charge. But law enforcement at the state and local levels are participating.

“There is a heightened state of awareness in terms of what may occur between now and January 20 and we are coordinating with all the federal state and local entities in order to safeguard the security of the people of the state of Hawai,” said Special Agent-In-Charge John Tobon of Homeland Security Investigations.

“We have our ear to the ground so we have investigators and our entire law enforcement on the state side are involved working and supporting every effort underway right now to ensure that what happened January 6 doesn’t happen again,” said Connors.

As for Ochs, he’s scheduled for another federal court hearing in Washington DC on Friday, which will be done remotely.