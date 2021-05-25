Federal, Hawaii officials investigating human-caused monk seal deaths on Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) are investigating the deaths of two Hawaiian monk seals on Molokai.

NOAA officials say the seals died from trauma that was inflicted by a human.

The two monk seals were found on Tuesday, April 27, on the west side of Molokai, officials say.

The deceased seals were 4-year-old male “RJO8” and 3-year-old female “RK92.”

Officials at NOAA are asking the public to call them at (800)-852-1964 to report information about the deaths of these two seals.

At least seven Hawaiian monk seals have died from suspicious circumstances since 2009, according to NOAA.