Federal government to crack down on Oahu crime wave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The federal government’s efforts to crack down on the wave of criminal violence on Oahu is moving forward.

United States Attorney Kenji Price announced Thursday, Dec. 19, that federal charges have been filed against four suspects recently arrested for a variety of violent crimes.

They include carjackings, armed robberies, and possession of illegal weapons. Price said this should send a strong message to those committing these crimes, and this is only the beginning.

Federal charges would mean stiffer sentences.

Price said some of the suspects are already in federal custody. Those that aren’t, will be transferred to the federal detention center.