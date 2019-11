HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island as well as Kauai are getting $6.5 million dollars in in federal funding for new buses, Senator Brian Schatz announced on Friday.

The money will buy ten 40-foot ADA accessible vehicles for Hawaii County, and a total of six smaller buses for Kauai.

Hawaii County will use them in Pahoa, Hilo, and on the commuter routes connecting Hilo to South Kohala, and the east and west sides over a new saddle road commuter route.