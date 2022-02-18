Federal disaster assistance now available for Hawaii organizations impacted by December’s Kona low

A small tractor pushes sand off a walkway on Waikiki Beach, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu. A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain flooded roads and downed power lines and tree branches across Hawaii, with officials warning Monday of potentially worse conditions ahead. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden approved a major declaration for Hawaii Wednesday Feb. 15.

FEMA made the announcement that federal disaster assistance has now been made available to the state of Hawaii to help aid state and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by severe storms, flooding and landslides during Dec. 5-10 2021.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news



During the week of Dec. 5 Hawaii saw a downpour of rain causing mud slides, flooded roads and power outages.



Now federal funding is available to eligible state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost sharing basis.



This is pertaining to emergency work and the repair of facilities damaged by the severe weather event in the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County.



The declaration also states federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information on how to apply for the assistance head to FEMA’s website to read more.