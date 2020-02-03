Federal ban, rules begin at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We won’t know until Monday, February 3, on how the quarantine procedure will work here at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport because all international flights on Sunday landed before noon.

However, KHON2 did speak to several workers at the airport who say that they have a lot of concerns about the federal decision.

Thousands of international travelers arrived in Honolulu on Sunday morning before the federal temporary ban on China travelers went into effect.

Some workers told us that they were concerned because the screening process on Sunday morning was no different than any other day and worry that China visitors will take other airlines to get into Hawaii.

Lt. Governor Josh Green tells KHON2 that other airports will be the first line of defense.

“There will be screening so that any Chinese passengers coming from China are not going to be allowed onto planes headed for the United States which includes Hawaii,” said Green.

The last Eastern China Air flight arrived around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, but passengers on other flights discussed the screening process.

“In Korea, there are passengers that come in from China and go through a quarantine process and then also there’s everyone has to do processing with an agent going through,” said Korean Air passenger Jonathan Longenecker.

“In Japan, we go through like thermal cameras to see if you have a fever or anything but in Honolulu, there was no screening at all really,” said U.K. resident Todd Richardson.

Lt. Governor Green says that if a passenger from China somehow made it to Honolulu, they would be triple screened. First by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

“For anyone who gets through that, the Department of Homeland security staff will ask about symptoms and history. And then finally if there’s still need for additional screening, obviously some people will have to be further screened because they’re going to go into quarantine. It will be the CDC and our DOH personnel,” he said. “The likelihood of slipping through the cracks is going to be extremely low.”