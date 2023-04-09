Rainbow over Kailua Bay Photo was taken Saturday morning, March 13, 2023 In Kailua Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Shire)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health has issued a warning for the Kailua Bay area.

The public is warned that they need to avoid the waters near the City and County of Honolulu Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant’s ocean outfall near Kailua Bay.

They have found fecal bacteria discharge that exceeds permitted fecal indicator bacteria levels.

The sample was collected on Saturday, April 8, according to the DOH.

The DOH said that visitors and residents need to avoid the area until further notice.