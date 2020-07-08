Feather cloak and helmet gifted to Captain Cook to remain permanently in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — An ʻahu ʻula (feather cloak) and mahiole (feather helmet) that were held at Bishop Museum on a long-term loan have now been entrusted to remain there in perpetuity. They were originally gifts from Chief Kalani‘ōpu‘u to Captain James Cook in 1779.

They had been in New Zealand since 1912, but in 2016 they returned to Hawaii as a long-term loan from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. The two museums along with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs announced Wednesday that the return would now be permanent.

The ‘ahu ‘ula, made with the feathers of more than 20,000 birds. Photo: Te Papa



“Woven into these taonga is the story of our Pacific history, with all its beauty, challenges and

complexity,” said Dr. Arapata Hakiwai, co-leader of Te Papa. “When I see these treasures, I’m reminded about the whakatauki or proverb–‘He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata’: ‘Where there is artistic excellence, there is human dignity.’”

Below is background on the ʻahu ʻula and mahiole provided by Bishop Museum, The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs:

Members of the Hawaiian delegation at the ceremony to return the ‘ahu ‘ula and mahiole, 2016. Photo: Te Papa

How Cook received the cloak and helmet

In late January 1779, the chief of Hawai‘i Island, Kalani‘ōpu‘u, a descendant of the great chief Līloa of Waipiʻo, greeted an English captain named James Cook after his ship made port in Kealakekua Bay.

As a demonstration of his goodwill, Kalani‘ōpu‘u gifted the ‘ahu ʻula (feathered cloak) and mahiole (feathered helmet) he was wearing to Captain Cook. According to Cook’s Lieutenant James King, the chief “got up & threw in a graceful manner over the Captn’s Shoulders the Cloak he himself wore, & put a feathered Cap upon his head…”

On the 4th of February, Cook left Kealakekua Bay, but he unexpectedly returned on the 13th after his ships were damaged in a storm. After a series of disagreements with the Hawaiians, a confrontation ensued. Several Hawaiian chiefs and a large number of commoners were killed or wounded. James Cook and four of his men also lost their lives.

History of the items after Cook

After the ‘ahu ‘ula and mahiole left on Cook’s ship, both were taken to England and passed through the hands of various museum owners and collectors. They eventually came under the care of Lord St Oswald, who unexpectedly presented his entire collection in 1912 to the Dominion Museum in New Zealand, the predecessor of Te Papa Tongarewa.

In 2013, discussions began among Bishop Museum, Te Papa and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to bring these treasures back to Hawai‘i, culminating in the loan in 2016, and this formal repatriation.

About the ‘ahu ʻula (cloak) and mahiole (helmet)

For Native Hawaiians, the ‘ahu ‘ula, mahiole, and all other featherwork were reserved exclusively for the use of their ali‘i (royalty), symbolizing their chiefly divinity, rank and power. It embodied the life essence of a thriving abundant environment which is the telltale sign of leadership, as it takes a healthy forest ecosystem to produce enough bird feathers and cordage to make these regal pieces.

The construction of featherwork in ancient Hawai‘i required an incredible amount of labour and

craftsmanship. This ‘ahu ‘ula in particular has feathers from about 20,000 birds. Skilled trappers caught the birds by employing various techniques such as snaring their prey midair with nets, or using decoy birds to lure them onto branches coated with a sticky substance. Skilled workers belonging to the aliʻi class crafted the olonā cordage backing, a netting used as the foundation for the cloak, onto which the bundles of feathers were attached, creating bold designs.

“The ʻahu ʻula and mahiole left their homeland at the end of the season of Lono in 1779 and the memory they hold in their very fiber is that of a healthy, abundant, sovereign society,” said Mehanaokalā Hind, director of community engagement with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and a lineal descendant of Kalani‘ōpu‘u. “They will serve as a physical reminder to help guide Native Hawaiians in their pursuit of a thriving society.”

By the numbers

240 years since the cloak and helmet were given to Captain Cook

The feathers of 20,000 birds were needed to make the cloak

7,506km/4,664 miles distance between Wellington and Honolulu

30 million people visited Te Papa while they were on display from 1998–2016