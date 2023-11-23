HONOLULU (KHON2) — Well, now that you have stuffed yourself with all sorts of holiday delicacies, you are looking for something to do.

Something low-key that will accommodate your extended belly, also known as a food baby, is probably your best bet.

While Thanksgiving is often associated with classic television specials and parades rather than specific movies, there are some films that capture the spirit of the holiday or explore themes of gratitude and family.

Here are a few movies that KHON2.com has identified as classic choices for relaxing, Thanksgiving viewings:

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987): This comedy film, starring Steve Martin and John Candy, follows the misadventures of two men trying to get home for Thanksgiving. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973): A classic animated special featuring the Peanuts gang, including Charlie Brown and Snoopy, as they celebrate Thanksgiving together. Home for the Holidays (1995): Directed by Jodie Foster, this film is a comedy-drama that explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional family coming together for Thanksgiving. The Blind Side (2009): While not exclusively a Thanksgiving movie, this heartwarming film based on a true story revolves around a family's kindness and generosity, making it a good choice for the holiday. Pieces of April (2003): A dramedy starring Katie Holmes, this film tells the story of a young woman attempting to cook Thanksgiving dinner for her estranged family. Dutch (1991): This comedy follows a man who offers to drive his girlfriend's son home for Thanksgiving, leading to a comedic road trip. Miracle on 34th Street (1947): Although often associated with Christmas, the Thanksgiving Day parade plays a significant role in this heartwarming classic. The Ice Storm (1997): This drama, directed by Ang Lee, explores the complexities of family dynamics during the Thanksgiving holiday in the 1970s. Scent of a Woman (1992): While not strictly a Thanksgiving movie, a significant portion of the film takes place over the Thanksgiving weekend. Al Pacino's performance earned him an Academy Award. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) Directed by Woody Allen, this film spans two Thanksgiving dinners and explores the complex relationships within a family. It won several Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Michael Caine. Miracle on 34th Street (1994): A remake of the classic Christmas film, this version has scenes set during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and explores themes of belief and holiday spirit. The New World (2005): While not a traditional Thanksgiving film, Terrence Malick's historical drama depicts the story of Pocahontas and the arrival of English settlers in the New World. It features a segment that involves the settlers' first Thanksgiving. Free Birds (2013): An animated film featuring time-traveling turkeys on a mission to change the traditional Thanksgiving menu. It combines humor with a Thanksgiving-themed storyline. Krisha (2015): A drama film that takes place over Thanksgiving, exploring family dynamics and personal struggles. It's an intense and intimate portrayal of a family gathering.

These films may not be exclusively centered around Thanksgiving, but they incorporate the holiday into their narratives. If you’re specifically looking for movies with a strong Thanksgiving focus, keep in mind that this theme is more prevalent in television specials and episodes rather than full-length feature films during this time period.

Remember that personal preferences may vary, so the “best” Thanksgiving movie for you might depend on your taste and the atmosphere you’re looking for.

Happy Thanskgiving!