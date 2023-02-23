HONOLULU (KHON) – The FBI is seeing an alarming rise in extortion cases involving children and teenagers, where they are threatened and manipulated into sending explicit images online.

“We call it sextortion,” said Steven Merrill, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Honolulu field office.

“Someone befriends them, whether through social media or a gaming app. Convinces them to do something that they wouldn’t normally do, like, reveal themselves, physically before the camera, and then the person on the other end will unfortunately extort them.”

Merill said over 3,000 adolescents across the country have been targeted in sextortion scams within the last year, with scammers paying closer attention to teens between the ages of 13-17.

“It’s probably much more,” added Merrill.

“We see it, surprisingly, among young boys. That’s a really vulnerable group right now because they’re targeted by people on the internet.”

Merill said a child who falls victim to sextortion scams can often feel shame, fear and confusion.

“We’ve had over a dozen victims where children have killed themselves after being victimized by these cases. What is more serious than that?”

The FBI urges parents to pay more attention to what their child is doing online. That includes apps on their cell phones and who they are befriending on gaming apps.

“You may think, as a parent that your child is fine, he or she’s in their bedroom playing a game, but all that time, they could be victimized as well. And so that is just a communication mean, that didn’t exist before. But it is a very active tool for the criminals to target our youth.”

He asked parents to let their children know it’s safe to talk about it if they fall prey to a sextortion scam.

“Everybody remembers what it’s like to be a teenager and how difficult life can be. So this added pressure that the kids are feeling today is something that the parents really need to help protect them against.”

If you or someone you know are being exploited, report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.