HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is scheduled to discuss its partnership with the private sector to fight together against cyber threats.

The press conference will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The FBI released its 2021 Internet Crime Report on Tuesday, Mar. 22, which consists of data from 850,000 complaints in 2020.

The report said victims from Hawaii reported losses of over $5 million that came from some investment crimes.

