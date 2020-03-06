FBI seeks public’s help to find Lori Vallow’s missing children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI is asking the public for some very specific help in the search for two missing children from idaho.

This as the children’s mother Lori Vallow was returned to Idaho from Kauai to face charges related to their disappearance.

Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and his sister 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen in September.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City field office is asking people to submit images or video from Yellowstone National Park that may show the two missing kids.

Authorities say their mother Lori Vallow went to Yellowstone with the children on September 8, 2019.

Police say Vallow and her husband left idaho when investigators started looking into their disappearance.