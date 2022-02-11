FBI: Romance scams trick victims into ‘what they think is love’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Romance scams target our emotions — a suitor reaches out online and says all the right things to earn your trust and affection.

But the FBI said these scammers might already know way too much about you.

“And how are they doing that? They’re looking at social media, they’re looking at postings, anything that they could help really make their job easier and find someone who’s looking for companionship, looking for love,” said Steven Merril, FBI special agent in charge.

“And it turns into — at least in the victim’s eyes — affection and sometimes what they think is love.” Steven Merril, FBI special agent in charge

The FBI said one victim lost $2 million after believing a suitor — who she only met online — needed money to finish up a job. The scammer promised to send the money back within two days.

“But one thing kept happening after another. He’d need more money because he was coming in over budget. Things didn’t get done on time,” the victim said. “I’ve been so brainwashed. And I’ve lost everything. It’s all I had. It’s any inheritance that I could have passed on to my daughter.”

Romance scammers have a weakness though, and it starts with actually seeing them. Click here to submit a tip to the FBI if you or a loved one has been affected by a romance scam.

“Get them to do maybe a method like we’re doing where we’re seeing each other online,” Merril said over Zoom. “So you know it’s a real person as they described.”

The Better Business Bureau had some tips too, like not letting the scammer isolate you from loved ones.

“They don’t want any other influence and they want it to be private. So they keep it between you and them. So it really helps to keep communication lines open and share this information, because all we have to do is have one off day, then we could lose our whole life savings.” Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager

