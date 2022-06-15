HONOLULU (KHON2) — The county of Maui is offering a free virtual webinar to help kupuna combat online scams. The Webinar will take place at 10 a.m. as part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The virtual webinar called Outsmart Cyber Crime is sponsored by the Hawaii Department of Health Executive Office on Aging and AARP Hawaii.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the county of Maui elder financial abuse and exploitation deprive older Americans of an estimated $2.6 billion or more annually.

The FBI reports, in 2020 people in Hawaii lost $1.8 million to romance scams, $2.3 million to tech support scams and $1.6 million to investment scams.

The Maui County Office on Aging encourages everyone to wear purple on Wednesday to show their support for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

World Elder Abuse Day was launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information about the webinar or to learn more about programs and services provided through the Maui County Office on Aging, call (808) 270-7774 or visit the Office of Aging’s website.