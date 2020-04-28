Live Now
FBI releases report on 2019 active shooter incidents

Security stands guard outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nation’s top law enforcement agency released its report on the active shooter incidents of 2019. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) designated 28 shootings as ‘active shooter incidents,’ an increase of 1 from the previous year. In total, there were 97 fatalities and 150 wounded, not including the shooters. Thirty shooters carried out the 28 incidents–‘four shooters (two pairs) carried out two incidents.’

Among the 28 that the FBI designated was the Dec. 4, 2019 shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Twenty-two-year-old Gabriel Antonio Romero, an active duty sailor, shot and killed Vincent Kapoi, Jr, 30 and Roldan Agustin, 49. Romero was armed with a rifle and a handgun. He committed suicide at the scene.

