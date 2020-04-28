FBI releases report on 2019 active shooter incidents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nation’s top law enforcement agency released its report on the active shooter incidents of 2019. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) designated 28 shootings as ‘active shooter incidents,’ an increase of 1 from the previous year. In total, there were 97 fatalities and 150 wounded, not including the shooters. Thirty shooters carried out the 28 incidents–‘four shooters (two pairs) carried out two incidents.’
Among the 28 that the FBI designated was the Dec. 4, 2019 shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Twenty-two-year-old Gabriel Antonio Romero, an active duty sailor, shot and killed Vincent Kapoi, Jr, 30 and Roldan Agustin, 49. Romero was armed with a rifle and a handgun. He committed suicide at the scene.