FBI investigation leads to numerous arrests across Oahu, including business man accused of murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Numerous search warrants and arrests were executed throughout the island of Oahu on Wednesday morning, according to the FBI.

The FBI arrested 11 individuals, including businessman Michael J. Miske, Jr. on a warrant for multiple charges that includes fraud, obstruction of justice and murder.

U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price will hold a press conference to announce the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment charging Michael J. Miske, Jr. and 10 other individuals with racketeering conspiracy and other offenses at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Latest Stories on KHON2