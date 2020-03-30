FBI investigates a home in Waialae Iki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy police presence crowded a residential neighborhood in Waialae Iki on Sunday morning, March 29.

This happened on Laukahi Street just after 8 a.m. FBI officials were also on the scene. They surrounded a home but did not give details about the investigation.

Neighbors said that the area is usually very peaceful.

“This morning members of the Honolulu FBI executed a search warrant at the residence here on Laukahi Street. We are not able to provide much more than that at this time,” said Jason White of the FBI.

“He woke me up saying, oh there’s guys, military-looking guys with like guns out in the front. We look, and all these cars are all swarmed with guns. I knew something was going to happen with all those cars that have been spying on our street lately,” said resident Clea Salfania-Jelffs.

Residents KHON spoke to say they’ve noticed cars coming and surveying the area several weeks. The FBI says that it has been monitoring the house for a while.