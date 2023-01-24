KALAELOA, Hawaii (KHON) – Do you have what it takes to work for FBI Honolulu?

“It’s very simple. We want hard workers and smart people. If you can do those two things, you’re going to fit in here,” said Steven Merrill, Special Agent in charge, FBI Honolulu Division.

The FBI field office in Hawaii — which covers the Hawaiian Islands, Guam and American Samoa — is hiring for all sorts of specialty careers.

While Special Agents are often what people envision, the Federal Bureau of Investigation comprises much more than that specialty.

Examples include professional support staff, administrative, human resources, forensic accountants, computer specialists and electronic technicians.

As the hiring manager for FBI Honolulu, Merill said he “would love for more local people to apply to the FBI. My goal is to put a team of FBI employees here in Honolulu that reflects the local community. That is representative of the taxpayers here in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as well.”

Merrill’s 30-year career with the FBI started at its laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, where he worked as a forensic scientist. He then trained to become a Special Agent, where he worked in the field office in San Francisco.

He has also done stints at U.S. embassies and at Washington, D.C. headquarters, before landing at the field office in Hawaii.

“This is the office I’ve been trying to get to my whole career. I’m just absolutely proud and very happy to be here. It’s the best place I’ve ever lived and worked,” he said.

“We are one of the few offices that work both national security and criminal cases equally. We’re evenly balanced in that respect. We have a relatively young office that are a bunch of go-getters and makes it exciting for me to see people learn on the job training but to produce very important, very effective and profoundly impactful cases.”