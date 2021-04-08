FBI, Foodland investigating spam emails sent to customers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are new cybersecurity concerns for Foodland after threatening emails were sent to customers during the week of Monday, April 5. The emails claim personal information was leaked and the company was hacked.

KHON2 confirmed the FBI is investigating.

A spokesperson for Foodland said they have no reason to believe the register systems at stores, including payment information and processing, were affected.

The company said it was aware some customers received spam or email messages from unknown senders that mentioned a “Hack at Foodland.”

KHON2 received several copies of these emails. The emails claim customer’s personal information was stolen and will be published on the dark web, with links attached to the emails.

Cewi Technologies CEO Timothy Caminos said, do not click on these links or open emails that seem suspicious. Caminos, a cybersecurity expert, said it is common for hackers to phish for victims.

“Say that they opened up an email from someone that they think is real, they were phished, and they click on a link, and that link activates or downloads something to the machine,” Caminos said. “If they get an email that’s clearly not from the company, best thing to do is don’t clock on any links in it, just send it to spam.”

The grocery store chain said it is difficult to determine how and where the emails originated.

Foodland said it is working with forensic specialists and a cyber security firm to understand what might have happened.

Statement from Foodland Super Market, Ltd.:

