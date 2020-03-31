FBI files complaint against Waialae Iki man for getting materials to make a pipebomb

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following up on the heavy police and FBI presence in Waialae Iki on Sunday, the FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a young man who they say was amassing explosives and materials to make a pipe bomb.

The FBI criminal complaint says Ethan Sandomire may have been targeting a Queen’s Medical Center physician who had evaluated Sandomire after a past drug overdose. The complaint also alleges Sandomire had a history of pyrotechnic and fireworks usage.

The FBI says purchases were made online and shipped to the home where the suspect still lived with his mother and others.

The affidavit says the FBI has been monitoring the residence for several months.