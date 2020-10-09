FBI executes search warrant at Na Leo TV offices

Local News

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Na Leo TV offices on Oct. 8.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

However, FBI officials did not elaborate on the reason for the search and did not reveal what they were looking for.

Na Leo is a public access television station.

In a statement, Na Leo says that its staff and management are fully cooperating with the FBI.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories