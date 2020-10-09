FBI executes search warrant at Na Leo TV offices

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Na Leo TV offices on Oct. 8.
However, FBI officials did not elaborate on the reason for the search and did not reveal what they were looking for.
Na Leo is a public access television station.
In a statement, Na Leo says that its staff and management are fully cooperating with the FBI.
