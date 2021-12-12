FBI assisting local authorities with investigation on cyberattack against TheBus, TheHandi-Van services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI is now investigating the cyberattack against Oahu Transit Services (OTS), which runs TheBus and TheHandi-Van, that happened on Thursday, Dec. 9.

They are working with federal, state and local partners to identify those responsible for the cyberattack and provide resources to help solve the problem.

“As always, the FBI is focused on ensuring our partners at Oahu Transit Services have everything they need to return to normal operations, and we will do everything we can to impose risk and consequences on those responsible for this attack,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

Thursday’s cyberattack caused TheHandi-Van online reservation system, TheBus app and the HOLO card call center to go offline.

As of Saturday, Dec. 11, TheBus is running with little to no delay and TheHandi-Van reservation system is back to regularly scheduling rides up to three days in advance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Honolulu police at (808) 566-4300, file a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and/or submit a tip to the FBI. Callers can remain anonymous.