FBI arrests suspect in windward car jacking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI confirms one person was arrested on Friday evening in Kailua in connection with a car jacking.

The search and arrest happened at 425 Maliniu Avenue in Kailua.

The car jacking happened on April 8 on Kapaa Quarry Road.

The FBI continues to search for others involved in the case.

