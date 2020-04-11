FBI arrests suspect in windward car jacking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI confirms one person was arrested on Friday evening in Kailua in connection with a car jacking.
The search and arrest happened at 425 Maliniu Avenue in Kailua.
The car jacking happened on April 8 on Kapaa Quarry Road.
The FBI continues to search for others involved in the case.
