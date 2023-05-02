HONOLULU (KHON2) — A father who lost his daughter to suicide is setting out on a walk around the island of Oahu starting Wednesday, May 3.

Chad Starr is on a mission. He’s already logged almost 300 miles, trekking around Oahu and Maui.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now, he’s walking the perimeter of Oahu again.

“I’m doing this because of Sienna,” Starr explained. “But I’m here to help as many people, no matter who it is, I’m here to help them.”

Starr’s been walking to raise awareness for suicide and mental health since his 12-year-old daughter Sienna took her own life in 2019.

He chose May 3 to start his latest perimeter walk for a very special reason.

“Sienna would have been 16 years old tomorrow, so it’s a way of kind of celebrating her birthday with people that I care about,” said Starr.

The perimeter walks have helped him heal and have become so much more, with strangers joining him along the way, many of whom he said are now close friends.

“It means so much to me that people care enough to come and talk with me and even walk with me,” Starr said. “It just shows that people do struggle. And at the end of the day, we really are very similar.”

And there’s one simple message he wants to share: “I just want people to know that they matter.”

Starr will be walking from Nanakuli towards town. He plans to walk at least 20 miles every day and he expects it to take at least six or seven days to complete the entire walk around the island.

He’s partnering with Mental Health America of Hawaii and has already raised more than $1000 for his upcoming walk, all of it going to MHA.

But Amanda Martinez, the training program manager from MHA, said what Starr is doing is much more important than the fundraising efforts.

“The amount of awareness he brings to the community about mental health and suicide prevention really making a huge impact in reducing the amount of shame stigma and discrimination that is associated with mental illness,” explained Martinez.

According to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 26% of middle school students and 16% of high school students report having suicidal thoughts.

With mental health issues so common among our keiki, Martinez said families need to be having honest conversations and encouraging people to reach out if they need help.

So what can parents do?

According to Martinez, it’s all about communication. Family members and friends can: listen, check in and reach out.

“We want to listen, if we notice any kind of changes in appearance and thoughts, emotions, or behaviors,” she said.

“Then we want to check in with them,” said Martinez. “And especially if we are worried that someone may be possibly suicidal, we also need to ask directly about that, too. If we don’t ask them we don’t know.”

And if they do say, ‘Yes,’ she said there are a number of resources to get them the help they need.

If you’d like to join Starr along his walk, he plans to depart from Nanakuli Beach at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.

You can also join him anywhere along his journey. Click here to see where he is.

Click here for more information about MHA and click here for more mental health resources.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more resources regarding suicide, click here or call 988