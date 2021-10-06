Father, son charged with illegal take and possession of sea turtle on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Maui residents, a father and his son, have been charged with the illegal take and possession of a green sea turtle after being spotted by a state officer in the Waiehu area.
The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, at approximately 6:50 a.m. in an area known as Round Tables.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
A DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer on routine patrol reported seeing the men retrieving a lobster net from the shoreline area. The officer discovered a dead turtle entangled in the fishing net, which had been placed in a metal tub and attached to an inner tube.
The turtle and other items were taken as evidence. NOAA was also alerted of the incident.
Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page
The 57-year-old man and his 33-year-old son, both of Wailuku, are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 25.