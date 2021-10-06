Father, son charged with illegal take and possession of sea turtle on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Maui residents, a father and his son, have been charged with the illegal take and possession of a green sea turtle after being spotted by a state officer in the Waiehu area.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, at approximately 6:50 a.m. in an area known as Round Tables.

A DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer on routine patrol reported seeing the men retrieving a lobster net from the shoreline area. The officer discovered a dead turtle entangled in the fishing net, which had been placed in a metal tub and attached to an inner tube.

(Courtesy: DLNR)

The turtle and other items were taken as evidence. NOAA was also alerted of the incident.

The 57-year-old man and his 33-year-old son, both of Wailuku, are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 25.