Father remembers son lost in the Afghanistan war

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What’s happening in Iraq has many people waiting to see what happens next, and if the U.S. military will be called to take action. However, for some families, the toll of war is a heavy one.

One retired army colonel, David Brostrom, said it’s never easy for families, especially if they lose a loved one.

It’s been a little over a decade since his son, Lieutenant Jonathan Brostrom, was killed in an attack in Afghanistan.

“It was the worst day of our lives. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Brostrom.

David Brostom said their family has three generations of military men, starting with his father. Brostrom’s two sons followed in his footsteps. His oldest son Jonathan, did it after graduating from Damien High School.

“We never thought that he would join the military, until one day he came home and told his mom and I that he had earned a four year army ROTC scholarship to University of Hawaii. That’s where he went. So, he graduated a second lieutenant of infantry, and then went through ranger school and airborne school and all that, and then right to Afghanistan,” said Brostrom.

Jonathan was killed in July 2008, after his outpost was attacked by the Taliban.

“I’m very proud of what my son did. He died trying to save his fellow soldiers in combat, and you can’t make a sacrifice greater than that,” said Brostrom.

The idea that a loved one may not come home is something many military families have to deal with.

“All family members are proud of their soldiers, sailors, but there’s also a lot of anxiety and a lot of apprehension. But the training, which the U.S. is best in the world, that’s what carries them through the day.”

He also said many military families get used to being separated during deployment, but there’s often a strong support system on the bases.

However for the Brostrom family, a piece of their family is now gone, and they don’t want it to happen to anyone else.

“He left behind a young son who’s had to grow up without a father. It’s been very difficult. We miss him very much, and we hope nobody ever has to suffer the same consequences,” said Brostrom.