Father of missing 18-month-old girl indicted for murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury has indicted Travis Rodrigues for the alleged murder of his 18-month-old daughter, Kytana Ancog.

The father of missing 18-month-old Kytana Ancog made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Feb. 16 after being arrested over the weekend on a charge of second-degree murder.

This, as the family pleads for the public’s help in finding the child’s body.

The family says they are grateful to police officers and prosecutors for all the work they have done. But they say the agony grows as each day passes not being able to put Kytana’s body to rest.

In a statement, the family, is asking for the public for help. They say, “Any little information that could bring Kytana home so that our family can lay her to rest and start healing.”

Kytana’s mother, Ashley Ancog, appeared before the grand jury and testified on Wednesday. Police say she brought the child to Rodrigues on January 3.

Records say Rodrigues admitted that he struck and shook the toddler, and then squeezed her body against his chest until she became lifeless. He then made arrangements with Scott Michael Carter to get rid of the body.

Rodrigues also told investigators he does not know where Kytana’s body is located. The child’s grandmother told KHON2 that finding her is the most important thing right now.

“I’m just hoping that if anyone knows where Kytana is that they would come forward so that we can bring her home and lay our sweet baby girl to rest,” said Lisa Mora.

Witness testimony will likely play a key role in convicting the two men. Court records say a witness saw Rodrigues hit and swear at Kytana on multiple occasions. At one point, she was crying and looking scared and ran up to the witness. And that Rodrigues complained about watching her for the past three days.

The witness saw Kytana naked and crying, saw bruising and marks on her body, and blood near her mouth. When the witness returned the following day, they said the child appeared lifeless. Her grandmother says the incidents are horrific and hard to comprehend.

“I want them to remember her as the happy loving child that she was,” said Mora.