Father of missing baby arrested on suspicion of murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have confirmed 40-year-old Travis Rodrigues, also known as Travis Heffelinger, was arrested on suspicion of the murder of his 18-month-old daughter, Kytana Ancog.

Kytana had been missing for two weeks and her family was hoping that she would be found alive. Those hopes were dashed when her father was arrested during the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 13.

Rodrigues was apprehended for questioning at a home on Paala Loop in Kapolei just after 11:30 a.m.

Adrianna Kaaialii lives about a block away and described the scene.

“There was like police officers all over there,” Kaaialii said, as she pointed to the area in front of her home. “Then had one FBI guy here. This whole place all the way to that sign right there was all cops and probably a couple more down there. And then when they drove down, probably like three stayed and then they all went one time they left.”

Kaaialii said, she saw a helicopter hovering overhead a few minutes later and heard them telling Rodrigues to exit the house.

“The chopper was telling him to come through the front door, we could hear it,” Kaaialii said. “They were pretty close and we could hear them telling him ‘come out through the front door.'”

Kaaialii said, both Honolulu police and the FBI were there. It is unclear why the FBI is involved with the case.

Neighbors who declined to speak on camera confirmed Rodrigues slept over at the house on Paala Loop.

CrimeStoppers said, authorities arrested Rodrigues on suspicion of second-degree murder. There is no word on Kytana’s location as of 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Kytana was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 31, when her mother, Ashley Ancog, dropped her off to Rodrigues at his home on Kaulainahee Place in Aiea.

Police and the K9 unit were called to that address during the evening of Friday, Feb. 12, but there has been no official word on why they were there or what they may have found.

Cynthia Ng, a relative of Rodrigues who lives there, declined to do an interview but told KHON2 that she was cooperating with police.

KHON2 reached out to Kytana’s mother.

She responded via text:

“I apologize but I am not in the right state of mind to be doing an interview but I just pray that my baby comes home to me.”