Father of missing 18-month-old tells police he struck the child, she became unconscious

Travis Rodrigues, also known as Travis Heffelinger, makes his initial court appearance after his arrest on Feb. 13.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The father of missing 18-month-old Kytana Ancog made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday morning. Travis Rodrigues, also known as Travis Heffelinger, was arrested on Feb. 13 on a charge of second degree murder for his alleged role in the murder investigation of Kytana.

According to police records, Kytana has not been seen since Jan. 31 when her mother dropped her off with Rodrigues. Attempts to contact Rodrigues went unanswered for many days.

Police finally located Rodrigues on Feb. 13 after the vehicle he had been driving was spotted parked in Honokai Hale. A search was made of the house where the car was and Rodrigues was located and arrested.

Rodrigues provided a recorded statement to HPD of the alleged details of the days since Kytana went missing.

According to police records, Rodrigues said that on Feb. 4 he struck Kytana on her face, shook and squeezed her against his chest. After which, she became unconscious. He believed that she was no longer alive but did not call 9-1-1. Instead, he allegedly set out to make arrangements to dispose of her body.

A request made by his attorney for reduction in bail was denied by the judge. He remains in custody on $2 million bail on a charge of second degree murder. Rodrigues’ preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18.