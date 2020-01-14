Father follows son’s footsteps into HPD

You often hear about a son following their father’s footsteps, but not in Wendell and Jonathan Ko’s case.

“I think the first question was what do you think,” said Wendell Ko, a Honolulu Police Department recruit. “I could see the look of surprise in his eyes.”

After 30 years as a business owner, Wendell decided to enter the police academy in November. His 28-year-old son Jonathan, who has seven years in the force, has been by his side from the start.

“I don’t want to say he’s old, but someone at that age you want to just settle down already and enjoy the rest, because this job is stressful but he can do it i’m not worried about that he physically can do it,” said Jonathan.

With graduation coming up, Wendell says there’s a lot to look forward to including some challenges.

“Being on the road will probably be challenging for me, I think i’d like to work in community policing eventually. Helping with the community, the kids the homeless.”

Jonathan will watch his father graduate on Tuesday from the 193rd police recruit class.

“I never thought I’d be a police officer nonetheless working with Johnny,” said Wendell.

The ceremony will be held at the Koolau Ballroom at 1 p.m. and the event is open to the public.