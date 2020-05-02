Father, daughter rescued after they were blown out to sea while kayaking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials responded to reports of kayakers in distress that were being blown out to sea on April 29.

Authorities arrived on the scene and found two kayaks about a mile and a half miles off of Kealia Boardwalk. It was reported that the people involved were a 37-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter. Officials revealed that the daughter entered the water first and began drifting quickly offshore. Her father was able to paddle his kayak to her and tie up both kayaks while bringing his daughter on board.

A group of three one-man canoe paddlers were the ones to first spot the father-daughter duo. When the paddlers realized that they could not help them back to shore in the windy conditions, one member of the group paddled back to shore and called 911 for assistance.

Officials arrived on the scene and assisted the two back to shore in the area of Kealia Boardwalk.

No injuries were reported and no medical attention was needed.

The two are reportedly from Maui.