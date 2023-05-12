HONOLULU (KHON2) — Steve Camara and his daughter, Jenna, both graduated from Kapiʻolani Community College on May 12 and walked across the stage, one right after another.

Steve and Jenna both said the experience was unique and something not many can say.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

When at the commencement ceremony, the father-daughter duo had smiles on their faces the entire time.

The two spoke to the university where Steve said, “[Jenna] didn’t follow in my footsteps; we walked together, like two footprints in the sand”.

Steve completed an associate of science in information technology, but this wasn’t the only educational achievement for the 58-year-old.

He completed a bachelor’s degree at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in political science and liberal studies. He also completed an associate degree at Kapiʻolani Community College in respiratory care in 1995.

According to an article by UH, Steve encouraged Jenna to attend KCC because his experience there was transformative.

Jenna decided to enroll due to COVID disrupting her freshman year at UC Santa Barbara where she was interested in nursing.

Kapiʻolani CC was able to put me on track for what I wanted to do with respiratory and IT, and it put her on track for what she wanted to do. It’s a great place to find your pathway to your dream.” Steve Camara

Jenna is on track to graduate from Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s nursing program in December and graduated with her associate of arts in liberal arts today from Kapiʻolani Community College.

Steve told KHON2 News he loves to learn and plans on going back again.

“This is my fourth associate of science from the community college system and I’ll be back for even more,” said Steve. “Education is like surfing, it’s about the ride not the destination, and I’m so glad that’s the process. I’m glad KCC has been so good to my daughter as well.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Click here for more information.