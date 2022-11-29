HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety has rescued a father and his 12-year-old son outside Kahana Bay. Their 10-foot boat lost power, and they became stranded.

The 911 distress call came in at 5:30 p.m., and lifeguards from ‘Ehukai Beach Park on the North Shore came to the rescue.

Once the lifeguards arrived, they deployed their jet skis and located the stranded duo drifting nearly a mile offshore, according to HOS.

HOS said that less than an hour after the initial 911 call, lifeguards had the boat tethered to their jet skis and pulled the father and son back to safety.

The two had no injuries and were wearing lifejackets, according to HOS.