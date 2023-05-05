HONOLULU (KHON2) — The status of an officer that was involved in a fatal shooting on January 6, 2020 that involved two officers has been determined by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office has found that the police shooting from three years ago was justified.

On January 6, 2020, plain clothes officers opened fire on 33-year-old Dallas Pearce, a Laumaka work furlough escapee who had been on the run for two months.

Police found him in Aikahi gardens that day. He was in a parked vehicle with what officers said appeared to be a gun.

Officers then struggled with Pearce for the gun while he was still in the vehicle. It was during this struggle when shots were fired.

“Officer one yelled to sergeant one to shoot Pearce, saying ‘I’m losing him! Shoot him! Shoot him!’ When Pearce started to pull what appeared to be a pistol out of his pocket, sergeant one shot him to protect officer one from death or serious bodily injury,” explained Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecutor.

The Department of Public Safety had sent out an alert on November 19, 2019 to let the public know that Pearce, an inmate at the time, never returned. He was serving time for burglary and was also facing additional escape charges.

“Any use of deadly force is regrettable, and it’s tragic. But sometimes, it’s justified; and in this case, the police did what they had to do. And they did it right,” declared Alm.

Alm said that no charges will be filed against the officers.