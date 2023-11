HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services announced the death of a 29-year-old male who was stabbed multiple times in Kaneohe Monday.

A second patient was uninjured and in stable condition, according to EMS, but transported for evaluation anyway.

The incident is said to have taken place around 5:20 p.m. at Keaahala Road.