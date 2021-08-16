Fatal South King Street stabbing suspect appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New details have been released about Friday night’s stabbing at an apartment on South King Street.

According to court documents, suspect Zeke Magness was arguing with his brother Zachary about living arrangements.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Magness appeared in court via video conference.

Their sister tried to intervene but they told her to take a shower to calm down.

When she was in the shower, she told police she heard a commotion.

When she came out she found Zachary with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Zeke was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.