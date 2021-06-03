Fatal motorcycle collision prompts closure of Kalanianaole Hwy. near Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist in his 30s died after colliding into a vehicle near Hanauma Bay Road on Thursday, June 3, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu police closed Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kealahou Street and Hanauma Bay as a result of the collision around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

EMS officials say the collision occurred around 2 p.m.

Medical officials responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead on arrival.

A police investigation is ongoing and Kalanianaole Highway remains closed in both directions between Kealahou Street and Hanauma Bay as of 5:11 p.m. Thursday.