Speed a factor in crash that killed Kihei motorcycle driver after he collided with Ford truck

KIHEI, MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) said a 2000 Honda motorcycle was traveling northwest on North Kihei Road on Tuesday morning when it collided into a 2007 Ford Sport Trac truck that was also traveling northwest.

According to MPD, the operator of the Ford truck, a 63-year-old male from Kihei, had slowed down and attempted to make a legal left turn into the area of the canoe hale when the motorcycle collided with it, at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle operator was ejected onto the roadway and died at the scene. He was identified as Myles Basquez, 36, from Kihei. Basquez was wearing a helmet.

MPD said speed is considered a factor in this crash. Alcohol and drugs have not yet been determined.

The crash is still under investigation.