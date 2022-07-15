HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police said they have opened a negligent homicide investigation after a Kailua-Kona woman died following a two-vehicle collision on Mamalahoa Highway on Thursday.

Police said that they responded to the crash at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Akina Place after receiving a call about the incident at 9:18 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

It was determined by officers, that a 19-year-old Kailua-Kona man heading south on the highway crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck a white Nissan Versa head-on.

The Nissan Versa was operated by a 63-year-old female.

The male driver was operating a Nissan Rogue with a 17-year-old female passenger inside. Both were uninjured in the collision.

However, the 63-year-old female driver was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she died at 10:51 p.m.

Police arrested the 19-year-old on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, negligent homicide, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

The suspect remains in police custody while officers continue the investigation.

To determine the exact cause of death, an autopsy has been ordered.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, this is the 22nd traffic fatality this year. At the same time last year, there were 12.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.