HONOLULU (KHON2) — While Honolulu Police now have a suspect in the deadly hit-and-run case, it will likely take months before he is charged. And, he will remain free during that time. Tonight, we get answers on why there’s always a delay in such cases.

Wednesday’s crash killed 16-year-old Sara Yara and injured another McKinley High School student as they were crossing Kapiolani Boulevard by Kamakee Street. Police said the driver of the pickup truck was speeding, ran the red light and then abandoned the truck a few blocks away.

The suspect turned himself in Thursday night, Feb. 16; but police released him pending further investigation. Sara’s mother said it’s frustrating knowing the suspect is still out there but prefers not to dwell on the negative.

“That’s not what my daughter would have wanted. My daughter wants me to think of the positive and the outcome beyond what the circumstances are right now. I have enough people out there that’s angry about it. I don’t need to be angry,” said Chevy Sanatian, Sara’s mother.

It could take several months before a decision is made on charges. Legal expert Doug Chin points out that negligent homicide cases take much longer to gather evidence.

“When you have a vehicular investigation, you’re trying to piece together everything that happened in the past. And, so, that takes a longer time; and that is the reason why it takes a little bit longer for charges to be brought,” he said.

He adds that different experts are needed to build the case and to make sure that the suspect is the person who was actually behind the wheel.

“So, unlike an incident where you have eyewitnesses who said that person was there, here, you have to be able to take all the circumstantial evidence and put it together to show that this really was the right person before you can charge them,” said Chin.

We’ve also learned that the suspect has been cited for dozens of traffic infractions that go all the way back to 1996 and some as recent as last month.

Chin said that long list of traffic infractions will likely play a role when the suspect is sentenced, if he’s convicted.

“A judge is probably going to sentence the person more severely who has a lot of crimes in their background or a lot of traffic infractions in their abstract,” he said.